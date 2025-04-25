Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,400 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Esquire Financial worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $124,134.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,149.03. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,522.59. The trade was a 36.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

