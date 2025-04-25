Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 393,036 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 652,332 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 641,323 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,867,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

