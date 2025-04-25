Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 52,987 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,680,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

BMRC stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $340.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.