Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

View Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.