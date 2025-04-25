Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Erasca alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 627.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 296,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Erasca by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Erasca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Erasca Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $1.40 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $396.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.