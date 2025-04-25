Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 40.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 167,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 477.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.72. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

