Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in monday.com stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Shares of MNDY opened at $265.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.26. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.02 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,678,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

