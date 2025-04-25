Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cloudflare stock on April 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/1/2025.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -540.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $249,010.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,545,250.75. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,973 shares of company stock valued at $64,559,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.