Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Q1 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

