Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zoetis Q1 Earnings

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Zoetis by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.