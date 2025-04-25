Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

RVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revvity from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

RVTY opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Revvity has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 2,388.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 50,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

