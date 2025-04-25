Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

PTC Stock Up 2.7 %

PTC stock opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $146,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $128,852,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 13,184.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 345,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,517,000 after purchasing an additional 342,784 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

