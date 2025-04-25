Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 250,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

