Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Root stock opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Root has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -122.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.79 million. Research analysts expect that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,175. This trade represents a 24.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $153,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,659,366.25. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Root by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Root by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

