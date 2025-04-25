Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of Alphabet Q1 Earnings

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $161.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $177.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.77. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 123,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 126,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,691,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,163 shares of company stock valued at $25,361,647 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

