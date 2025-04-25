Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $307.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $314.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.85.

TSLA stock opened at $259.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12 month low of $158.36 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

