Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $105.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,401.60. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,378,000 after purchasing an additional 92,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,444,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

