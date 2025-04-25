Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lineage alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lineage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lineage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Stock Performance

Lineage Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $89.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LINE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LINE

About Lineage

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.