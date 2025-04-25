Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,041 shares of company stock worth $247,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

