Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 21,894 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 654.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

ASPN stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $447.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

