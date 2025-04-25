Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,041 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 2,465.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innodata were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innodata by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.66. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

INOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This trade represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. This trade represents a 44.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

