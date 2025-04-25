Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 823.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $286.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

