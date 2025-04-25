Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 826.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 302.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

