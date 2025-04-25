Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Telefónica by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,622,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,581 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 258,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 259,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 205,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

