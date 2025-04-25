Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

