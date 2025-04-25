Schubert & Co Sells 4,711 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schubert & Co lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 12.4% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 83,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.15 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

