Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REG

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $782,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.