Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Materion

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Materion in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Materion has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.21%.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Materion by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,637 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 737,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,957,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Materion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 673,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,917,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

