Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FMC

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on FMC in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

FMC Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20. FMC has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 89.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,145 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 62.0% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 2,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 224,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 217,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

