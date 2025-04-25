Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avient

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,513,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,586,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Avient by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 15.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 649.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

