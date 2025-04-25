Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Estimate for ESI Q1 Earnings

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,685,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after buying an additional 209,441 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,026,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 146,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,174,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,727,000 after acquiring an additional 325,297 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

