Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Estimate for Stepan Q1 Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,671,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stepan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 921,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,985 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 638,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

