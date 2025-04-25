Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ecolab’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $277.00 target price on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Ecolab stock opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $218.19 and a 12 month high of $273.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 27,182.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after buying an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,394,000 after buying an additional 708,432 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 767,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,749,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,201,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,059.17. The trade was a 2.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $2,898,543.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,860.80. This represents a 40.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

