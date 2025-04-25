Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 168,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 345,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of Seer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seer by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 179,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Seer by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 727,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Seer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 719,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

See Also

