Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.84 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.20). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,387,191 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. Research analysts forecast that Serco Group plc will post 17.552759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 2.82 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.34. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.
In related news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.09), for a total value of £71,292.13 ($95,094.21). Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
