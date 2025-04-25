ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $950.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $990.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $967.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $839.67 and a 200-day moving average of $967.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

