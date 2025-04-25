ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE SFBS opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $47,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 442,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $19,639,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,878.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 135,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 947,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,280,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

