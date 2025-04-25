Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shopify stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/1/2025.

Shopify Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $95.12 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $6,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

