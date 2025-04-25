Sidoti Csr Cuts Earnings Estimates for Titan International

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Titan International stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Titan International has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $476.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

