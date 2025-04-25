Sidoti Csr Cuts Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $249.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $421,319.50. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,150.52. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,920 shares of company stock worth $500,285 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 542.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8,141.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

