Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,612.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

