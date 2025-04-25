SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

