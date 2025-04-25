SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,224,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,016 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, CEO Michael Shane Paladin bought 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $49,999.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,958. This represents a 119.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

