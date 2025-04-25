Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 128.48%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 126,867 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 299,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,533,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

