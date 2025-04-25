Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.88. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

