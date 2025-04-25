Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castalian Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

