SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 942.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,280,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,880,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,151,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,285,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,182,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.72. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.