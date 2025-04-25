Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.01 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 182.40 ($2.43). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.43), with a volume of 1,165,292 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Spirent Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,650 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £247,502 ($330,134.72). Also, insider Eric Updyke sold 55,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.51), for a total value of £103,501.52 ($138,057.25). 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

