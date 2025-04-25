Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

STLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

NYSE STLA opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

