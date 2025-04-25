Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 824.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran purchased 764 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,101.75. This represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.